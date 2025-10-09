The 2025 Oklahoma State season has been awful, and the Cowboys are searching for answers after they let go of Mike Gundy in the middle of his 21st season. The Cowboys are looking at all sorts of options, and one big one is Oklahoma State alum and current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. He was asked about the rumors, but he avoided the question.

Robinson played in Stillwater from 2005 to 2009 and had a great career as a quarterback under Mike Gundy, so due to his ties, it makes sense that he is getting considered. Robinson was asked in his Thursday press conference if Oklahoma State had contacted him about the vacancy, and he declined to comment.

“I’ll kind of leave that,” Robinson said. “But honestly, I’m focused on today and progressing this week.”

Robinson has been coaching at the pro level since 2019. He joined the Rams staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach and became passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022. Then, he left the Rams with Raheem Morris when he was hired to be the Atlanta Falcons' head coach.

The Falcons are coming off their bye with a 2-2 record, after finishing No. 6 in yards and No. 13 in points last season, which was Robinson’s first as OC. The Falcons are currently No. 7 in yards and No. 26 in points through four games in the 2025 season.

When Robinson played at Oklahoma State from 2005 to 2009, and became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history.

During his time with the Cowboys, he threw for 8,317 yards and 66 touchdowns, ranking fourth all-time in school history in passing yards. He led the Cowboys to multiple bowl games and set a school record with 3,671 offensive yards in 2007.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was also asked about Robinson's potential candidacy at his alma mater at his Monday press conference, and despite saying he did not know much, he offered support and encouragement for his offensive coordinator.

“I don’t know if he’s been contacted by anybody from Oklahoma State, but we’ve heard the rumors, and that’s great for him,” Morris said during his Monday press conference. “You want people to want our people. That’s awesome for him and his family. We embrace those distractions.”