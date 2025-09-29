Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris had a humble response to rumors surrounding offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's candidacy for Oklahoma State's head coaching vacancy.

While losing a key coach mid-season could be a big hurdle to deal with for a team looking to stay in contention for a playoff spot, Morris welcomes it. He is just rooting for his guy.

“I don’t know if he’s been contacted by anybody from Oklahoma State, but we’ve heard the rumors and that’s great for him,” Morris said on Monday, per The Athletic's Josh Kendall. “You want people to want our people. That’s something that is awesome for him and his family. We embrace those distractions.”

Oklahoma State's head coach position opened up last Tuesday when Mike Gundy was fired after a 1-2 start. The Cowboys hired current offensive coordinator Doug Meacham to be their interim head coach for the time being. Their search for a permanent replacement for Gundy is ongoing.

Robinson is an Oklahoma State alum. He played quarterback for the Pokes from 2005 to 2009 before he was drafted in the seventh round by the New England Patriots.

He spent four years playing in the league for the Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals before falling out of the league in 2014.

His coaching career began in 2019, when Sean McVay named him the assistant quarterbacks coach following the departure of now-Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor. He spent five years there, coaching alongside the then-defensive coordinator Morris. He was on the Rams' coaching staff for their Super Bowl LVI victory over Taylor's Bengals in 2021.

Robinson made the move to the Falcons when Morris was hired to be their head coach in January of 2024.

The Falcons have the seventh-most yards per game in the NFL (362.8 per game) through the first four weeks of the NFL season.