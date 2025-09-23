The Oklahoma State football team is moving on from Mike Gundy as the Cowboys' head coach was fired on Tuesday. Gundy has been with the program since 2005, and he has put together a lot of successful seasons. However, Oklahoma State went 3-9 last year, and the team is off to a horrendous 1-2 start to the 2025 campaign. The most recent loss came at home against Tulsa. There will be a new head coach in Stillwater soon.

“BREAKING: Oklahoma State has fired Mike Gundy, @clowfb reports,” On3 said in a post.

Oklahoma State started the season with an easy win against Tennessee-Martin, but everything has gone downhill since. In Week 2, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys went on the road to take on Oregon. They weren't expected to win the game, but it was far worse than anyone imagined.

The Cowboys suffered their first defeat of the season against the Ducks, going down 69-3. Then this past week, Tulsa came into Stillwater and handed Oklahoma State a 19-12 loss. That same Tulsa team has losses to New Mexico State and Navy on the year. That was an unacceptable loss, and it led to Gundy losing his job.

Gundy ended up coaching 20 fulls seasons at Oklahoma State. In those 20 seasons, he finished with a 169-88 record. He led the Cowboys to double digit wins eight different times, and he won one Big 12 title.

The collapse that we have seen from this program so quickly is quite shocking. Mike Gundy was always considered one of the better coaches in the conference, but the last couple of seasons have been awful. Just two years ago in 2023, Gundy took his Cowboys to the Big 12 title game. In 2021, they were just one play away from winning the Big 12 and going to the College Football Playoff. Now, Gundy is out, and the Oklahoma State football team will begin its search for a new head coach.