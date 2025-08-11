Cam Ward made his NFL debut in his first preseason game for the Tennessee Titans over the weekend. Although he didn't play too much, the rookie quarterback certainly showed promise in the way he operated and conducted the offense. Since his preseason debut, one NFL Insider has compared Ward to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

During a segment of NFL on ESPN, Marcus Spears claims he walked away from Ward's preseason performance largely impressed. Spears immediately compared Cam Ward, who is 23 years old, to Jordan Love due to his unorthodox throws and confidence under center.

“The Titans have found their franchise quarterback,” began Spears… “I saw a little bit of Jordan Love in Cam Ward. I saw a little bit of that ability to throw the ball, kind of unorthodox, the mechanics aren't necessarily perfect, but you can see the talent. The most important thing that I saw in this game, what I look for in rookies in the preseason, is poise. I didn't see him really panic at all during this game… It never seemed like he was out of sorts.”

"I saw a little bit of Jordan Love in Cam Ward."@MSpears96 highlights Cam Ward's confidence during the Titans' preseason game. pic.twitter.com/1paG4kpYD8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 11, 2025

Cam Ward ended the Titans' 29-7 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 67 passing yards while completing five of his eight attempts. He only played in two drives in the contest, and all of his completions came on the second drive, which led to the only touchdown Tennessee scored on the day.

Overall, it was a promising glimpse from the 2025 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick. He could play a little more in the next preseason matchup on Friday, August 15, when the Titans face off against the Atlanta Falcons. After playing just two drives, head coach Brian Callahan might want to see how Cam Ward handles playing a full quarter or two.

Ward joins Tennessee after having a monstrous season at Miami, where he broke numerous quarterback records in the Hurricanes' school history. Cam Ward ended his final collegiate year with 4,313 passing yards (school record) and 39 passing touchdowns (school record) while owning an impressive 67.2% completion percentage.