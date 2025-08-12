The Tennessee Titans are in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons as the two teams will eventually play in a preseason matchup on Friday. However, reports indicate that so far, it's been a rough go for Tennessee during the joint practices. It's given rookie quarterback Cam Ward a chance to display his leadership skills as he was spotted rallying the team.

Ward, who is 23 years old, was surrounded by his teammates while he delivered a speech to everyone. Reports indicate that Cam Ward was holding his teammates accountable as everyone displayed little to no sense of urgency on Tuesday.

Cam Ward pictured attempting to hold his teammates accountable after a practice that demonstrated a lack of urgency pic.twitter.com/S6tvfjBk2g — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) August 12, 2025

This isn't the first sign of leadership skills Cam Ward has displayed. There are rumblings during the predraft process that he established himself as a leader everywhere he's played and relatively quickly, too.

The Titans' quarterback also turned heads during training camp with his leadership skills. Cam Ward shared a strong message about why he arrives at the facility at 5 a.m. every morning, crediting his father for his strong work ethic.

“I've grown up watching my dad wake up at 4:30 doing a job he didn't like,” said Ward. “So if I can't wake up early and do what I need to do for a job I do like, I shouldn't be playing football.”

Although the Titans have looked sluggish in the joint practices with the Falcons, Ward is seemingly expecting more from himself and his teammates. It's an example of the type of leadership this organization hasn't had in recent years. After finishing last season with a 3-14 record, Tennessee certainly hopes it has found its franchise quarterback.

Cam Ward has one preseason game under his belt so far. He only played in two series in that contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he flashed potential after finishing with 67 passing yards while completing five of his eight attempts. Three of his completions were thrown to wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has been Ward's go-to target since he arrived in Tennessee.