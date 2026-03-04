Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently offered strong praise for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, reflecting on their long-standing relationship and the years they spent together earlier in Rodgers’ career.

Rodgers discussed McCarthy during the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, describing the new Steelers head coach as both a respected leader and someone who maintains a strong connection with players.

“Mike is one of the great guys in the league and just an absolutely exceptional human being with a huge heart,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had a lot of great years together, a lot of fun. You know, he just really cares about the players but he also holds guys accountable and creates a lot of structures and details in the process.”

Rodgers and McCarthy worked together for more than a decade with the Green Bay Packers, forming one of the most productive quarterback–coach partnerships in the league during that span. Their time together included multiple playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship during the 2010 season.

Reflecting on their relationship, Rodgers acknowledged that their long tenure included both highs and disagreements, but emphasized the respect he continues to hold for McCarthy.

“But man, I loved my time with Mike over the years,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, there was some times — it’s like a big brother where sometimes you love him, sometimes you’re pissed at him, but deep down there’s so much love for Mike and appreciation for the time we spent together.”

Steelers begin new era under Mike McCarthy as Aaron Rodgers enters free agency

McCarthy was hired by the Steelers after longtime head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down following Pittsburgh’s postseason exit. The team’s season ended with a 30–6 loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round, prompting a significant shift for the franchise after Tomlin’s lengthy tenure.

The coaching change marks a new era for Pittsburgh as the organization looks to maintain its competitiveness in the AFC. McCarthy brings extensive experience to the role, having spent years leading teams at the highest level of the league.

Rodgers, meanwhile, completed the 2025 season with the Steelers before entering free agency. The 42-year-old quarterback helped guide Pittsburgh to a 10–7 record, throwing for 3,322 yards with a 65.7 percent completion rate. He recorded 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while posting a 94.8 passer rating across 16 games. Rodgers also contributed on the ground with 61 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

With NFL free agency scheduled to begin next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, Rodgers’ future remains one of the notable storylines of the offseason. His recent comments about McCarthy highlight the strong relationship between the two as the Steelers transition into a new coaching era.