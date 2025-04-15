The Atlanta Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft. But the focus of this month's draft in Atlanta will be the new home of Kirk Cousins. After Michael Penix Jr took over the starting quarterback, Cousins became expendable just a year after signing a massive contract. But the quarterback carousel has mostly stopped, and Cousins is still in Atlanta. The Falcons are still expected to trade Kirk Cousins at the NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

“I still believe Atlanta will at least explore trading quarterback Kirk Cousins for 2025 draft capital, even if the return was modest,” Yates reported. He notes that the Falcons have only three picks in the first six rounds of the draft, which makes it difficult to improve their defense.

Coming into the offseason, the Cleveland Browns made the most sense as a landing spot for Cousins. Kevin Stefanski comes from the Shanahan tree, which is Cousins' most comfortable offensive scheme in the league. But the Browns signed Joe Flacco and brought in Kenny Pickett, which likely ends their need for a veteran quarterback.

The Falcons need to trade Cousins to free up some money and give Michael Penix Jr the best chance to succeed.

Where can the Falcons trade Kirk Cousins?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the lone team that set out to bring in a quarterback who has not landed one. The connection between the team and Aaron Rodgers is strong, but there is no contract signed yet. While Arthur Smith may not be the best fit for Cousins schematically, it would be a starting job that he does not have in Atlanta.

The one team the Falcons should call after the NFL Draft is the Tennessee Titans. They are likely to draft Cam Ward first overall, but would not have a veteran to be his backup. Cousins may not want to be a backup, but if the Falcons ate some money, the Titans might snag him.

If the Falcons are willing to trade Cousins within the NFC South, the New Orleans Saints have a new quarterback opening. Derek Carr may not be healthy for the beginning of the season. But they also might not be able to afford Cousins. It would make more sense for New Orleans to draft a quarterback, but not much they have done in recent years has made sense.

Where will the Falcons trade Kirk Cousins? Round 1 of the NFL Draft is on Thursday, April 24.