Joe Flacco made his thoughts on a potential retirement from the NFL very clear following the end of the Cincinnati Bengals' 2025 campaign.

Flacco completed his 18th year in the league, having represented seven teams in that span. Since leaving the Ravens after 10 seasons, he played for six squads over the last eight years.

While he remains a quality quarterback at age 41, there has been noise on whether he might call it a career. Flacco, who just turned 41 in January, says he isn’t ready to retire during his Feb. 2 appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“Listen, I want to play football. I don’t know what that looks like. It’s tough, you never know what teams are thinking. You try and be as proactive as possible but I don’t necessarily know I’m an expert in anything besides just going out there and playing football. All the other stuff, all the other games behind the scenes, and all that stuff. I just have no clue when it comes to that. So I’m kind of going to sit around and just do what I know, which is get back to working out and keeping myself in shape and ready to go. I would still, like always, like a chance to go play meaningful football,” Flacco said at the 5:54 mark.

What lies ahead for Joe Flacco, Bengals

Joe Flacco has done a lot in the NFL, helping the Ravens win a Super Bowl in the 2012-13 campaign. When he ultimately retires, he might go down as one of the most unsung quarterbacks in league history.

Flacco finally got to cross an accomplishment off his checklist: making the Pro Bowl. With star players declining invitations to the annual event, Flacco accepted his offer to take part in the entertaining contest. He comes on as an injury replacement for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Flacco spent the first four games of the 2025 campaign with the Cleveland Browns before they sent him to the Bengals. Throughout 13 appearances, he made 10 starts as he went 2-8. He completed 251 passes for 2,479 yards and 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Flacco is a free agent for the 2026 offseason. He can stay with the Bengals to be a quality backup behind Joe Burrow or begin a new chapter somewhere else.