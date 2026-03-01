The San Francisco 49ers are currently looking for ways to improve their roster as the NFL free agency period approaches next week. The 49ers are coming off an injury-plagued 2025 season that saw them bow out in the second round of the playoffs against the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Recently, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on the latest as to the 49ers' line of thinking as free agency gets closer.

“The 49ers are a sneaky contender for some of the good free agents along the defensive line and at wide receiver,” reported Fowler. “…At wideout, Green Bay's Romeo Doubs is considered a good fit for San Francisco's offense and a potential option, along with Minnesota's Jalen Nailor.”

Doubs is a solid veteran wide receiver who would seemingly be able to slot right into Kyle Shanahan's offense in San Francisco, having produced at an elite level in Green Bay despite dealing with injury concerns this past season.

The 49ers are widely expected to part ways with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this offseason after his 2025 season was lost due to injury, so they will have a big void in that department, especially with George Kittle likely sidelined into next season due to his Achilles injury, and Ricky Pearsall a frequent injury risk.

Meanwhile, Fowler also reported that “They want a disruptive interior rusher to pair with Nick Bosa, for example. John Franklin-Myers is the top option there.”

As is usually the case in San Francisco, their ability to play up to their potential next season will likely be determined in large part by how healthy they are, an area in which they unfortunately fell well short over the last two seasons.

In any case, the NFL free agency period is slated to officially get underway on March 11, while the draft will take place in late April from Pittsburgh.