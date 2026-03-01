The Los Angeles Chargers are currently looking for ways to improve their roster as NFL free agency approaches next week. The Chargers are coming off a brutal playoff loss to the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs, one that did not do much to help the reputation of quarterback Justin Herbert come postseason time.

Despite their strides to improve it over the years, the Chargers' offensive line has remained a major liability, so it's no surprise that the team is looking to supplement that department in free agency this year, per Dan Graziano of ESPN, who noted that the team reportedly has its eyes on center Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens.

“The Chargers are looking for interior offensive line help and are a threat to sign Linderbaum (Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was in Baltimore when the Ravens drafted him),” he reported on ESPN.com.

Graziano also noted that the expectation from some is that Linderbaum “will get offers that exceed $20 million per year, and that Baltimore won't want to go that high.”

It would certainly be a steep price to pay for Los Angeles, but that may be what it takes in order to finally provide adequate time for Justin Herbert in the pocket.

Meanwhile, Herbert didn't get a ton of support from his wide receiver room either during the 2025 season, as Ladd McConkey suffered through a bit of a sophomore slump.

Graziano reported that the Chargers “have yet to decide on the fifth-year option for 2023 first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston.”

The Chargers have already shaken things up this offseason by hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to be their new offensive coordinator, but of course, the most important thing is the players on the field.

In any case, free agency is slated to open up on March 11.