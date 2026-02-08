Initial reports indicated that the Atlanta Falcons are expected to release Kirk Cousins this offseason, largely due to the wording of his contract. However, new rumors are swirling, and it sounds like there is a chance the 14-year veteran could play in Atlanta next season.

During a segment of “The Insiders” on the NFL Network, Mike Garafolo claimed that the Falcons' front office could have discussions with the 37-year-old quarterback to potentially return. His play late last season, along with Michael Penix Jr.'s injury concerns, are two reasons Atlanta may be considering retaining Cousins.

“You know who's guaranteed almost double [Kyler Murray's contract] if he's on the roster at the start of the league year in March for the Atlanta Falcons? Kirk Cousins,” proclaimed Garafolo. “That was part of that contract tinker that we talked about recently to force a decision on his future right when free agency is getting underway.

“So, the expectation is that the Falcons release him at that point,” continued Garafolo. “But, do not rule out Atlanta. I expect there to be some conversations about a potential return there, given how Cousins played winning football down the stretch and because Michael Penix is coming off another ACL injury.”

Article Continues Below

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @TomPelissero, @MikeGarafolo, and @JudyBattista: Is an 18-game season coming? Best-case scenario for Kyler Murray is a release; #49ers expected to get trade calls for Mac Jones; Don’t rule out a Kirk Cousins return to ATL. pic.twitter.com/1ApXvg6Pa3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

Garafolo also mentions how the Cleveland Browns tried trading for Cousins before the deadline this season. Kevin Stefanski was the head coach in Cleveland at that time and is now the head coach in Atlanta. Additionally, it sounds like if Cousins becomes available in free agency, he could have plenty of potential suitors.

Kirk Cousins stepped in and played 10 games (eight starts) for the Falcons this season. In his eight starts, Atlanta went 5-3, giving the offense a bit of a boost after Penix fell to injury. The four-time Pro Bowler ended the season with 1,721 passing yards and 10 touchdowns while completing 61.7% of his pass attempts.