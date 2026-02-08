The Minnesota Vikings are heading into the 2026 offseason with a clear objective to stabilize their quarterback room after a disappointing 2025 campaign. While head coach Kevin O’Connell remains committed to the development of J.J. McCarthy, the team's lack of depth was exposed when the young starter missed seven games due to recurring health issues.

When McCarthy was sidelined, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer struggled to maintain the offense, leading to a series of frustrating losses. Although McCarthy showed signs of growth in the final month of the season by throwing five touchdowns in his last four games, his durability remains a major concern for the organization.

Consequently, reports from the New York Times indicate that the Vikings are determined to add a competent veteran this March to provide both mentorship and insurance for their former first-round pick.

One of the most compelling options for Minnesota is a potential reunion with Kirk Cousins.

The veteran quarterback is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, but his future there has become uncertain following a strategic modification of his contract.

Cousins and the Falcons adjusted the final two years of his deal, significantly lowering his 2026 salary while shifting $32.9 million into his 2027 base salary.

This change means that if Cousins remains on the Atlanta roster past March 13, the team will be on the hook for a total of $67.9 million in 2027.

Because of this massive financial commitment, industry insiders expect the Falcons to release 37-year-old before the new league year begins.

This would allow Cousins to enter free agency once again and seek a starting opportunity elsewhere.

The connection between Cousins and the Vikings remains strong, as he has a previous working relationship with both Kevin O’Connell and Atlanta's new head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

While Stefanski served as Cousins’s offensive coordinator in Minnesota, the Vikings’ current need for a reliable veteran makes them a natural destination for the four-time Pro Bowler.

As the March 13 deadline approaches, all eyes will be on Atlanta to see if Cousins becomes the solution to Minnesota's quarterback dilemma.