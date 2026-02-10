One of the biggest questions for the Atlanta Falcons as the offseason continues is what will come of the future for Kirk Cousins. Cousins finished out the year for Atlanta last season after Michael Penix Jr.'s ACL injury, and largely played above expectations, helping the Falcons win four straight (meaningless) games to close out the season.

Now, more information is coming to light on teams that might be interested in Cousins' services over the coming weeks.

“I like the Dolphins as a Kirk Cousins team, but if he prefers to return to Minnesota, it's tough to find any ideal options,” reported NFL insider Ben Solak of ESPN.

The Miami Dolphins benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa down the stretch of last season and currently have a gaping hole at the position heading into 2026, but Solak pointed out that the team would be wise to stay cautious over the next few months.

“…the Dolphins' roster construction will likely mirror that of Seattle's under Mike Macdonald: Build an elite defense, then cycle through midtier quarterbacks trying to strike gold. Miami should not be trading any picks, as it needs rookie-contract, rosterable players to fill out its depth chart,” he noted.

Meanwhile, another team that could be on the radar for Cousins is his former squad, the Minnesota Vikings, who saw JJ McCarthy struggle through a brutal campaign in what was essentially his rookie season last year.

“Cousins is the obvious choice because he has scheme familiarity from his time in Minnesota as coach Kevin O'Connell's starter. But O'Connell is a big believer in quarterback development, and I would not be surprised if he wants to go for a younger player to challenge McCarthy's seat,” reported Solak.

Indeed, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has long been known as a “quarterback whisperer” in NFL circles for his ability to bring the most out of younger quarterbacks, and Cousins might not fit the timeline of what Minnesota is trying to accomplish.

However, he might end up being the best option for a team that isn't exactly brimming with possibilities in that department.