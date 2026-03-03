On Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley earned a shot at Jade Cargill's WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42 after winning the Elimination Chamber match. Earlier this year, Liv Morgan won the 2026 Royal Rumble to select Stephanie Vaquer as her opponent, leaving Jade Cargill's challenger spot open.

However, even before Ripley moved to SmackDown to begin the weekly television feud between Ripley and Cargill for WrestleMania 42, the two engaged in a heated argument on social media. The duo was recently involved in a heated social media battle, where Cargill accused Ripley of contacting WWE's “creative” team. Shortly after, they exchanged verbal shots at each other.

Meanwhile, WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green also shared a post on social media, highlighting Ripley's achievements and personality. This caused Cargill to comment and share her thoughts, “It’s no point to even go and embarrass you on this app. You always have something to say about everything.”

However, “Mami”, not taking kindly to the comments, shared a story on her Instagram. “Not having fun. Not friends. Learn to work and never lie to defame someone’s real human character by “breaking the 4th wall,” Ripley wrote before she decided to delete the post.

Piper Niven and Nia Jax come to Rhea Ripley's defense amid Jade Cargill feud

With no confirmation on whether the entire setup is a work or a shoot, Chelsea Green's former tag-team partner, Piper Niven, and Ripley's arch-nemesis, Nia Jax, soon came to the 2026 Elimination Chamber winner's defense.

While Jax expressed her support with a series of emojis, Niven's comments drew her into a digital spat with Cargill. “Who tf even said anything about you?! Contrary to your belief, the world doesn’t actually revolve around you. No point to even embarrass you on this app, give you enough ringtime and you’ll do it yourself,” wrote Niven.

Taking notice of Niven's comments, Cargill again wrote and responded, “Hey Piper. I hope you’re healing okay. Can’t wait to give you some ring time [beating heart emoji] [teary-eyed smiling emoji].” She further commented and took a dig at Niven's WWE contract, “That’s above your pay grade Piper. Relax.” The duo continued taking shots at each other, with Niven calling out Cargill's schedule and even the prospect of beating her for “free.”