As is tradition, the NFL hosted its annual owners meetings, which began on Sunday and will go until Wednesday, April 2. In these meetings, NFL owners and coaches congregate to discuss potential rule changes, like maybe banning the Tush Push, as well as other topics that require league-wide discussion. That could be about discussing tactics to grow the game internationally, ways of creating a better on-field product, and much more. However, one of the best parts of the NFL owners meetings is the annual photo of all 32 head coaches. Unfortunately, there were only 31 coaches in the 2025 edition, as Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris wasn't present for the photo, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Atlanta’s Raheem Morris is the only head coach not pictured,” Schefter wrote. “He had not arrived yet.”

This is what Schefter wrote underneath where he posted the annual photo. Well, at least the ones who showed up on time.

2025: NFL annual head coaches photo, Palm Beach, Fla. 📸 @NFLprguy pic.twitter.com/v7FJ5Ut4hL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Other coaches have missed the annual head coaches photo, but the reasoning for Morris' absence is a bit odd. Not only is the absence itself abnormal, but Schefter posting it right under the photo was a jab by the NFL insider. Maybe Schefter is upset about not knowing what's happening with Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. Who knows? But, it was similarly both odd and silly that Schefter outed Morris like that on his X account with 11.5 million followers.

The post explaining why Raheem Morris missed the head coaches photo got nearly 500,000 views at the time of this article's posting, which has to be a bit embarrassing for the Falcons' head coach.

However, the photo op is one of the least important parts of the NFL owners meetings, even if it brings out some of the best content.

Annual NFL head coaches photo is crucial part of owners meetings

For those who follow Barstool Big Cat online, he does a yearly blog of this photo specifically. It was an idea he started in 2013, and he's kept it alive for longer than a decade.

Others might have their rendition of this blog series, but Big Cat does an impeccable job of turning a photo into something that NFL fans look forward to all year.

For the fans who don't know what this is, Big Cat goes through the photo, honoring each coach with a prestigious — and specific — award. It might sound a little confusing, but here's an excerpt from Big Cat's blog on the 2025 NFL annual head coaches photo:

“The ‘This Must Be Brian Schottenheimer Because People Forget Brian Schottenheimer Is The Coach Of The Cowboys Now And If I Had To Guess Who Brian Schottenheimer Is It Would Be This Guy' – Brian Schottenheimer,” Big Cat wrote, presenting the Cowboys' head coach with a one-of-one award.

So, even if the Dallas Cowboys win nothing in 2025, Schottenheimer can remember the award Big Cat presented him following the 2025 NFL annual head coaches photo.

Unfortunately for Raheem Morris, he missed his easiest chance of an award in the 2025 season as the Falcons' head coach. Now, if he wants to walk away with any award from 2025, he'll have to earn it on the field.