As the Cincinnati Bengals have been led by quarterback Joe Flacco, with the turf toe injury to Joe Burrow that has kept him out for a significant amount of time, there is now good news regarding the star. While there have been rumors around a potential return for Burrow, there's no doubt he's closer to one with the latest from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Burrow is set to return to practice as his “window opened,” as of course, the quarterback will be limited and is still on injured reserve.

“A major development for the Bengals: QB Joe Burrow is returning to practice,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “A little under two months after toe surgery, Burrow has his practice window opened, and he’ll be limited. Still on Injured Reserve, he has 21 days to be activated. A December return is real.”

The 28-year-old has missed the last seven games, suffering the injury in the Week 2 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, where Jake Browning took over. Since then, it has been the veteran in Flacco leading the charge, putting together some solid outings.

Joe Burrow's recovery has met the Bengals' expectations

After the Bengals' unthinkable loss to the Chicago Bears the week prior, since the last weekend was a bye week for the team, the group could use any positive news they can get, as the recent Burrow development is exciting. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor would talk about Burrow's progress before the frustrating 39-38 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 26, saying that his recovery has “gone as we had hoped.”

“He’s been good. I don’t have any updates [on the progress]. It’s gone as we had hoped,” Taylor said, according to USA Today.

“He’s had a great attitude, great energy about him. He’s in the meetings, met with him one-on-one, he’s been great to be around, optimistic, and things have been going well, but I don’t have any update on the timeline,” Taylor continued.

At any rate, the Bengals are 3-6, which puts them third in the AFC North, as the team looks to keep the ship afloat with their next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.