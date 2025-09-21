As fans are wondering about a potential return for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after suffering turf toe last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the latest reporting gives insight into a viable date. With the Bengals star undergoing successful surgery for the injury, the timetable for the 28-year-old might have just been revealed.

The widely known timetable had Burrow missing three months, but according to Jay Glazer, that is a “very optimistic timeline,” with him making that “if he really pushes it.” Instead, the “more realistic” timetable for Burrow is coming back in the postseason if the team were to make it.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow underwent surgery on Friday. The three-month return that’s been mentioned is viewed as a very optimistic timeline — and that’s if he really pushes it, per [Jay Glazer],” Ari Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “A postseason return, if Cincy makes the playoffs, is more realistic than a regular-season return.”

Burrow would undergo successful surgery on the issue on Friday, as announced by Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor, though he would not personally say an estimated return date.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow had surgery this morning, coach Zac Taylor said,” Ben Baby of ESPN wrote on X. “Taylor said it went well and he's in recovery. No timeline as of now on his return.”

Bengals' Joe Burrow returning in December is a “long shot”

While rumors around the Bengals will continue throughout the season regarding Burrow, it will be backup quarterback Jake Browning under center, hoping to keep the ship afloat. Another NFL insider who reported on the return of Burrow was Dianna Russini of The Athletic, who also wrote that the “hope” is that the star returns in December.

She would also say that, with talking to players who experienced the same injury as Burrow, the December return date is a “long shot.”

“The Cincinnati Bengals are turning to Jake Browning with Joe Burrow out for months following Friday’s surgery for Grade 3 turf toe,” Russini wrote. “The hope is Burrow could return in December, but talking to players who’ve suffered the same injury, that’s a long shot for anyone, even if it’s not off the table. For now, the Bengals are sticking with Browning — no veteran QB hunt yet.”

Cincinnati is 2-0 with Browning looking to keep the record undefeated Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.