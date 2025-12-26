There is no bad blood between Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Kylie, who is married to Jason Kelce, was recently a guest on his New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce, where they discussed how she feels after being dethroned as the most-viewed episode on the podcast. The mom of four is not the slightest worried about Swift's record-breaking move.

“I'm always cheering on Taylor and everything that she does,” Kylie said, adding, “So the fact that I finally got dethroned, it was welcomed.”

Swift made her podcast debut on August 13 to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, as well as chat about her life after her Eras Tour, earning her master's back, and more.

Kylie has her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, where she addressed that she no longer had the highest watched episode of New Heights.

Article Continues Below

“Officially no longer the record holder for the most watched episode of the other podcast. There's no way it's even close, and I love that for me,” Kylie quipped on the following day.

Kylie has 8.6 million views on her September 2023 episode and Swift has 24 million. The singer surpassed Kylie's views within the first 24 hours of the episode premiering.

“It is very entertaining to watch the Internet break,” Kylie said of the reaction of fan's eagerness to learn more about Swift on the episode.

“It's just crumbling apart, and I love it. I love it,” she continued. “I love that we know that a day before it releases my interview on the other podcast is going to lose its long-tenured reign as most-watched episode, and I welcome that whole heartedly. Let's drop that sucker down.”

During Swift's New Heights episode, Jason poked fun at Kylie saying, “I think Kylie enjoyed being the no. 1 most viewed episode for the time that she had.”

However, Travis and Swift had Kylie's back with the tight end responding, “Don’t you do that to Kylie,” Travis said with Swift adding, “Don’t do that. You guys throw Kylie under the bus, you’re gonna pay for it.”