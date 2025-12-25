The Denver Broncos need a new trench leader to turn to ahead of the NFL Playoffs. Their starting center Luke Wattenberg landed on injured reserve ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Christmas showdown.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo provided the NFL injury update on Wattenberg before the AFC West showdown.

“The Broncos placed starting C Luke Wattenberg on IR today with a shoulder injury. He’s out through the first two playoff games with an injury that’s still being evaluated to determine if he can return later in the postseason. Wattenberg signed a 4-year, $48 million extension in November,” Garafolo posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Wattenberg is a pivotal loss for head coach Sean Payton. Especially if Denver is unable to lock in a first round bye.

Who can Broncos turn to in trenches before playoffs?

Alex Forsyth is the next man up on the offensive line.

He's in his third season out of Oregon. The 26-year-old has played in 15 games already this season.

Forsyth is no stranger to starting — as he led the Broncos offensive line in four starts during the 2024 season. Payton will lean into that experience with Wattenberg out.

Center isn't the only hard hit position. Denver placed linebacker Dre Greenlaw on IR with a hamstring ailment.

The Broncos are attempting to erase the letdown loss to the Jaguars on a short week. Denver's loss placed the AFC playoff race into a new tailspin.

The AFC West leaders lost brief ground in the race for the conference's top seed. Jacksonville and the New England Patriots remain in the hunt. But Denver lands the No. 1 spot by simply winning out — starting with beating the Chiefs.