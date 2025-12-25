Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown landed in the record books on Christmas Day. All after grabbing his 100th catch against the Minnesota Vikings.

With that catch, the Pro Bowler makes new franchise history.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has set a new franchise record for most 100-catch seasons (4). pic.twitter.com/ajY0oymbFV — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

St. Brown hasn't fallen under 100 catches since 2021 — his rookie season in the league. But he also joined NFL history too. He's now the fifth wide receiver ever to grab 100 catches or more in at least four straight seasons.

St. Brown has become everything the Lions envisioned out of USC. And to think he never arrived as a first round. Fans will now label him as one of the greatest fourth round of the draft finds ever.

Amon-Ra St. Brown fought off injury ahead of Lions vs. Vikings

The Lions and head coach Dan Campbell almost went without St. Brown. Which also would've meant Jared Goff needing to locate a new top target.

St. Brown originally was questionable for the Christmas contest with a knee injury. Though he also sent the signal that he was attempting to play versus the Vikings.

The knee never looked bothersome — especially as Goff extended this play during a third-and-15.

Goff extends the play and finds Amon-Ra St. Brown for the first down pic.twitter.com/iIxQORSiTv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 25, 2025

The Lions eventually scored to close out the first half — as Goff hit Isaac TeSlaa from four yards out to tie the game.

Detroit and Minnesota, though, engaged in a defensive battle at Ford Field. The Lions settled for just 34 rushing yards and 85 through the air. Minnesota, however, struggled immensely through the air by getting bottled to -12 passing yards. The Vikings also settled for just 48 rushing yards.