Stephen Curry felt honor towards his achivement of participating in multiple Christmas Day games following the Golden State Warriors' 126-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday afternoon.

Curry is going through the 17th season of his NBA career, all with the Warriors. Throughout that span, he has taken part in 11 games that took place on Christmas. This year marked his 12th and counting as long as he continues playing in the league.

Curry reflected on the milestone after the team's win, via the NBA's social media page. In 33 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 23 points, four assists and three rebounds. He shot 6-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line.

“It's a great honor… I don't ever take it for granted,” Curry said.

— NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2025

How Stephen Curry, Warriors played against Mavericks

Stephen Curry is firmly in NBA history with his appearances on Christmas Day, once again leading the Warriors to another victory on the annual holiday.

Dallas was unable to contain Golden State's offense, going down 40-28 after the first quarter. The Mavericks couldn't bounce back from their defensive woes, giving up multiple big shots down the stretch.

Perimeter shooting, free throws and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Warriors prevailed in all three categories by making 14 3-pointers, converting 24 free throws and creating 33 assists. It wasn't the same for the Mavericks as they only knocked down four triples, made 14 shots at the line and dished out 18 assists.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Golden State in the win, including Curry. De'Anthony Melton delivered a great bench performance with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 5-0f-14 overall, including 2-of-7 from downtown, and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. Al Horford came next with 14 points and four rebounds, Brandin Podziemski had 13 points and eight rebounds, Moses Moody put up 12 points and two rebounds, while Trayce Jackson-Davis provided 10 points and five rebounds.

Golden State improved to a 16-15 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Memphis Grizzlies and 3.5 games above the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns by one game and Houston Rockets by three games.

The Warriors will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET.