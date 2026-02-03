The Denver Broncos’ defense underwent a radical transformation in 2025, evolving from a unit that surrendered 70 points in a single game a season prior into one of the league’s most feared groups. At the center of that turnaround was defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

As the NFL coaching carousel spun this offseason, Joseph’s name surfaced in several head coaching searches. However, as the dust settled, Joseph remained in Denver. While NFL assistants often dream of the big chair, Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto isn’t exactly mourning the missed opportunity for his coach.

Speaking at Pro Bowl practice, Bonitto offered a candid, lighthearted take on Joseph staying put.

“Selfishly, I’m not [feeling for him], because I love VJ, and I love having him be my DC,” Bonitto told Luca Evans of The Denver Post. “But no, his time will come soon, for sure.”

It is easy to see why Bonitto wants to keep the band together. Under Joseph’s guidance, Bonitto enjoyed a breakout campaign, becoming a consistent disruptive force off the edge. It is easy to see why Nik Bonitto wants to keep the band together.

Under Joseph’s guidance, Bonitto enjoyed a breakout campaign, recording a career-high 14.0 sacks in 2025. In the AFC Divisional Playoff win against the Buffalo Bills on January 17, Bonitto was a game-changer. Bonitto recorded three total tackles and a sack, but his most impactful contributions were the two forced fumbles that kept Josh Allen on his toes all afternoon.

Joseph’s aggressive scheme allowed players like Bonitto and defensive tackle Zach Allen to thrive. Allen, who followed Joseph from the Arizona Cardinals, also voiced his relief regarding the stability in the coaching staff.

While Joseph has previous head coaching experience with the Broncos, his second stint as the defensive play-caller has rehabilitated his image across the league. He has proven he can adapt and lead a top-ten unit. For now, the Mile High City gets to keep its defensive mastermind for at least one more run, and Nik Bonitto certainly isn't complaining.