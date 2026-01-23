The Denver Broncos have the New England Patriots standing in the way for their ninth AFC crown Sunday. Meanwhile, Nik Bonitto is up for one other prestigious award — though one involving Myles Garrett in the same race.

And it's a nod Bonitto believes the Cleveland Browns star will win despite being “honored” for the recognition.

Bonitto reacted to earning a nomination for the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year nod Thursday. The edge rusher, though, believes this is Garrett's award to lose.

“It's an honor knowing how many great players there are in the league,” Bonitto began.

But he added that if Garrett indeed wins it, he's still glad to be considered for the award.

Nik Bonitto rallying around key Broncos member ahead of AFC title game

Winning DPOY appears to be the last thing on Bonitto's mind.

Denver's Highmark Stadium is hosting its first conference title game since the 2015 season — the franchise's last Super Bowl title. Only this time Sean Payton leads the Broncos out as head coach.

But leading the offense won't be Bo Nix, who's out with a broken bone in his ankle. The Broncos must turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, making his first conference title game debut.

Stidham clearly faces the most pressure out of every championship game QB this weekend. Except Bonitto is one rallying around him.

“We got all the confidence in Stiddy,” Bonitto said during an appearance on the Closed on Sundays Podcast. “I know the offense is going to keep it rolling. Stiddy got all the confidence in the world.”

A confident Stidham will go a long way for the AFC's top seed. They're still facing a red-hot Patriots team riding on defense and rising QB star Drake Maye.