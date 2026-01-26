The Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl hopes ended heartbreakingly on Sunday night, and linebacker Nik Bonitto made a clear admission on how deeply the loss cut after such a terrific season.

After a narrow 10-7 defeat to Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High, Bonitto spoke candidly in the locker room about the disappointment of watching a season slip away despite believing Denver had the edge.

“It's Sickening to think that all we fought through this year, all the games we had to win, knowing we were definitely the better team, but it just didn't work out that way today,” said Bonitto, via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

Bonitto’s frustration echoed a locker room grappling with missed chances in brutal, snowy conditions. Denver finished the season 15-4, earning the top seed, but couldn’t capitalize offensively after scoring once in the opening quarter.

The Broncos struck first when backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham connected with Courtland Sutton for a six-yard touchdown, as he replaced their star QB Bo Nix due to an devastating ankle injury he suffered late in the divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills. It was Sutton’s first career postseason score and briefly gave Denver control.

From there, points were hard to come by. Denver’s defense, led by Bonitto and a unit that forced repeated punts, held Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to just 86 passing yards. Linebacker Que Robinson added his first career postseason sack, reinforcing a dominant defensive effort that limited New England to 10 points.

Still, Denver’s offense stalled after the opening drive. A critical fourth-down decision by Sean Payton early in the second quarter backfired, and a miscue by Stidham on a backward pass handed New England short field position. Maye capitalized with a rushing touchdown to tie the game.

Special teams ultimately decided the outcome. Patriots kicker Andy Borregales made one of three field goal attempts, while Will Lutz missed twice in worsening snow, including a late 45-yard try that could have tied the game.

New England advanced to Super Bowl LX, while Denver was left to wonder how close it came despite playing without its starting quarterback. For Bonitto and the Broncos, the pain of this loss won’t fade quickly.