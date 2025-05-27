The Buffalo Bills have a cornerback who hasn’t gotten his props yet. And the team took a few chances in the offseason. However, Pro Football Focus chose a former All-Pro linebacker as a bounce-back candidate for the 2025 NFL season.

Matt Milano could return to his havoc-wreaking ways this season, according to pff.com.

“After logging over 1,000 snaps in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Milano managed just 544 combined snaps over the past two years,” PFF wrote. “His 2023 campaign was cut short after five games. And an offseason injury delayed his return in 2024 until Week 13. He appeared in seven games last season and reminded fans of his potential with a standout performance in the wild-card round against the Broncos, earning an 86.3 PFF grade.”

Bills LB Matt Milano may have good seasons left in career

Things haven’t gone well on the injury front for Milano, as evidenced by his grades.

“Milano recorded PFF overall grades below 45.0 in three of his seven appearances, including a rough showing in the AFC championship game against Kansas City,” PFF wrote. “For context, he had just two such games across 17 outings in 2022. Despite these post-injury struggles, Milano, who just turned 30, remains capable of playing at a high level. Before the injuries, he was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top linebackers.”

Milano put himself in a good light by his willingness to take one for the team, according to espn.com.

“Milano took a pay cut of over $3 million, which can be made back with incentives,” Alaina Getzenberg wrote. “And also (he) will now be able to become a free agent in 2026, (a) source said.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane say Milano deserves a good break

Beane said Milano has been through the ringer in recent seasons.

“Matt's had a couple tough breaks, no pun intended, as far as his situation,” Beane said. “I thought you started to see him getting back into form, made some plays, had a sack or two, some nice splash plays in the playoffs. I'm happy for Matt, he's going to have an offseason he doesn't have to rehab, have a surgery. That's taxing on these guys.”

Milano made his return near the end of the 2024 season. And it brought a smile to the face of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I can’t commend him enough for how he‘s handled the situation,” Allen said in November “And the type of leader that he's been inside our locker room. Obviously, he’s been traveling on away trips and staying in the ears of guys. To have that type of veteran leadership from a guy (who) has been through quite a bit over the last couple of years, injury-wise. Never has he put his head down or said, ’ Poor me.’ (He continues) to work extremely hard. I’m very excited for his return because he deserves it.”

If Milano finds a good groove in 2024 and the defense shines, the Bills might have a chance to get to the Super Bowl.