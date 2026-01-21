The Buffalo Bills got their hearts broken in the Divisional Round yet again. Buffalo's ownership clearly could not stomach another crushing playoff defeat, as they swiftly fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday. Now the Bills are starting to assemble a list of candidates, one of whom will be their next head coach.

Buffalo has requested to interview former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Bills fans would be familiar with Daboll. He was the team's offensive coordinator between 2018-21 before leaving to coach the Giants. Daboll is also a Western New York native who is very familiar with general manager Brandon Beane and the rest of the organization.

Daboll's history in Buffalo, plus his head coaching experience from New York, should make him an attractive candidate.

The Bills will also interview their current offensive coordinator Joe Brady. He has talked with other NFL teams about head coaching vacancies and will receive the same benefit from Buffalo.

Bills fans will be most familiar with Daboll and Brady, but they are far from the only candidates that the team is looking into.

Buffalo will bring in Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn for an interview on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Lynn was the head coach of the Chargers from 2017-20 and posted a 33-31 record during the regular season. He has studied under multiple NFL head coaches, including Kyle Shanahan, Dan Campbell, and Dan Quinn.

Article Continues Below

Schefter added that Lynn was a finalist to land Buffalo's head coaching job in 2017 when McDermott was originally hired.

The Bills have also requested to speak with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Anarumo has already drawn interest from the Titans and Giants, though both of those jobs are now filled.

Udinski is a popular candidate who made his mark by elevating Jacksonville's offense in 2025. The 30-year-old coordinator also has a second interview with the Browns on Friday.

Finally, Weaver has received some strong interest after the Dolphins brought in Jeff Hafley as their next head coach. The Ravens and Steelers have both shown significant interest in talking with Weaver.

The Bills are clearly leaving no stone unturned in their search for a new head coach.