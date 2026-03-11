Building around Josh Allen remains the primary objective for the Buffalo Bills as the new league year begins. The organization took a major step toward protecting its franchise cornerstone by securing center Connor McGovern on a four-year, $52 million contract.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal includes $32 million in guaranteed money.

McGovern, a 2024 Pro Bowler, has been a model of consistency, allowing zero sacks across over 1,000 offensive snaps last season.

By finalizing this extension before the open market, the front office ensures the interior of the offensive line remains stabilized for the 2026 campaign.

To further facilitate these roster moves and provide additional financial flexibility, the franchise has adjusted the contract of its star signal-caller.

Adam Schefter reported on Twitter that the Bills restructured the contract of Josh Allen, a maneuver that successfully created $12 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season.

This fiscal adjustment, also noted by Field Yates, gives the front office the necessary breathing room to navigate upcoming free agency and continue fortifying the depth around their elite quarterback.

This move is a clear indication that management is prioritizing immediate window-opening moves to keep the roster competitive.

The created cap space has already helped the team retain one of Allen's most trusted targets in the passing game.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, veteran tight end Dawson Knox has agreed to return to Buffalo on a new three-year contract.

Knox, who is 29 years old, has spent his entire seven-year career with the franchise and has recorded 33 touchdowns as a reliable red-zone threat.

By keeping Knox in the fold alongside McGovern, the team is ensuring that Allen maintains critical chemistry with his veteran core while they continue to pursue a championship.