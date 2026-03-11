The Baltimore Ravens nixed the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby on Tuesday, claiming he didn't pass his physical. With the star edge rusher back in Vegas, one NFL analyst sparked rumors after explaining why the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs should pursue a trade for Crosby.

During a segment on ESPN's “First Take,” Dan Orlovsky claimed that any regularly competitive team should be seeking a trade for the 28-year-old defensive lineman. Especially if those teams named can finalize a trade for less than what the Ravens initially agreed to trade to the Raiders.

“There's a lot of teams that should be in that conversation,” said Orlovsky about which teams should trade for Crosby… “If I'm those annual Super Bowl contenders, and you think that you can get [Crosby] at a lesser value than he was a couple days ago, absolutely. Philly, Buffalo, the Rams, Kansas City all should be making those calls.”

.@danorlovsky7 outlines which teams should inquire about Maxx Crosby 👀 pic.twitter.com/mMzcyAvZul — First Take (@FirstTake) March 11, 2026

Rumors continue to swirl around Maxx Crosby, as there still seems to be several teams potentially interested in making a deal with the Raiders. The Ravens originally gave up two first-round picks for Crosby, but it's unclear what kind of offers the Raiders may get in trade talks. For now, the seven-year veteran remains in Las Vegas.

Crosby is said to be rehabbing from a surgery he had to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He is expected to make a full recovery, but not until the summer (June or July). The five-time Pro Bowler attempted to play in the final weeks of the regular season, but due to the injury, the Raiders would not allow him.

He is coming off a solid 2025-26 campaign. Maxx Crosby played in 15 out of 17 possible games, recording 73 combined tackles (45 solo), 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception, which is the first of his career. It was also the fourth time in his career that he recorded double-digit sacks.