The Carolina Panthers surprised a lot of NFL people this season, and they need to retain some key players. But here are three cut candidates as the Panthers enter the 2026 offseason.

It didn’t end pretty in the regular season as the Panthers lost their last two games to finish 8-9. But that record was good enough for a playoff berth. And Dave Canales' team pushed the favored Rams to the limit in a 31-27 Wild Card round loss.

Now, it’s time to shape things up for another playoff run in 2026. And that means trimming salary.

Panthers should cut ties with TE Tommy Tremble

It’s not that Tremble is a bad player. He served a role on the team through his five NFL seasons. But production in the passing game hasn’t been there.

Tremble had a career-high in receptions in 2025, but it was only 27 grabs. He totaled 249 yards and two touchdowns. That’s simply not enough from the tight end position in today’s NFL, especially for a guy who started 16 games.

Plus, there’s a potential savings of $6 million dangling in front of the Panthers.

And that’s part of what catches the attention of people suggesting cuts, including bleacherreport.com.

“Tommy Tremble is a hard player to put a value on,” Alex Ballentine wrote. “He doesn't rack up receiving yards. But he was on the field for 60 percent of the offensive snaps. And he provides some versatility with his ability to block in space. That being said, they can free up $6 million of his $8 million cap hit if they think he can be replaced on the cheap.”

When Tremble first entered the NFL in 2021, there were high hopes, according to The Athletic.

“Violent and versatile” plays well on just about any NFL roster,” Joseph Person wrote. “I’d expect the 6-3, 241-pound Tremble to get immediate playing time on offense, as well as special teams.

“Tremble is the son of a former NFL player. His father Greg was an All-SEC defensive back at Georgia who spent the 1995 season with Philadelphia and Dallas after going undrafted. Tremble grew up around the game. And it’s clear football is important to him.”

Tremble started 11 games as a rookie, but made only 12 starts over the next two seasons. It appears his time in Carolina is drawing to a close.

Edge rusher Patrick Jones II might be on the way out

Statistics matter, and Jones had decent numbers with seven sacks for the Vikings in a part-time role in 2024. He moved over to the Panthers, but made only four starts and totaled just one sack before a back injury sent him to the sidelines for the rest of the season.

But the NFL is a league of availability, and the Panthers might not be willing to see if Jones can contribute more in 2026.

“The Panthers were 31st in pressure rate this season,” Ballentine wrote. “Patrick Jones II can't really be blamed for that. He missed all but four games this season with a back injury.

“He's set to account for a $10.1 million cap hit, which might be a little more than the Panthers really want to pay. Jones was a bit of a dice roll in free agency last season. And he's an even bigger risk coming off a serious back injury.”

Jones tried hard to get back on the field for the playoffs, but it didn’t materialize, according to The Charlotte Observer.

“I feel like I was getting real close,” Jones said. “It was definitely something we were taking day by day, but it was definitely something I was looking forward to each game. Keep going, and each game we had, I would have been closer and closer.

“This is my first season really missing time like this. So, this offseason is definitely personal for me. It’s going to be a lot of work put in. I’m going to really focus on my body. Really, just being the best version I can be, and just really take that next step.”

Panthers should move on from QB Andy Dalton

Or perhaps Dalton should move on from the NFL. He’s a 15-year veteran who hasn’t had a winning record in 11 years. In his last six starts over three seasons, he’s 1-6.

Keeping a veteran around as a backup isn’t a bad idea. But the Panthers would do better to have more of a threat behind Bryce Young. First, it might light a better fire under Young. And second, the team might feel like it has a chance to win a game if Young wound up on the shelf for multiple weeks.

And there’s already at least a small drumbeat for a change, according to pantherswire.com.

“Finding an okay backup quarterback—let alone a solid one—is a pretty tough task,” Anthony Rizzuti wrote. “But president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan has recently hinted at a possible addition behind starter Bryce Young. So if the Panthers want to go younger at the No. 2 spot, the 38-year-old could be at risk of an early departure.”

A younger backup seems like a much better situation for the Panthers, especially if they believe themselves to be a legitimate playoff contender again in 2026.