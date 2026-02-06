Award show hosts who are not stand-up comedians will inevitably go for the low-hanging fruit during their opening monologues. Jon Hamm could not help himself during the NFL Honors on Thursday night, as he delivered one of the most reliable and enduring punchlines in the sport.

“There's nowhere this game can't thrive … except the NFC South,” the Emmy Award winner joked, per The Athletic's Joe Person.

Although they nearly stunned the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round, the Carolina Panthers limped into the playoffs with an 8-9 record. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who essentially gift-wrapped the divisional crown for the Cats, won the NFC South the three previous years with a combined record of just 27-24. Despite a late season surge, the Atlanta Falcons are chronic underachievers. The New Orleans Saints are showing signs of life, but they still have plenty of work to do.

Simply put, the division is irrelevant. At least right now. Until one of those four squads reestablishes themselves as an actual powerhouse, the mockery will continue. They are probably not concerned with public opinion, however. The NFC South may epitomize bad football for many, but it represents hope and fierce competition for those who reside in it. This quartet knows the gap between the top and bottom will not usually be insurmountable in a given year.

Therefore, NFC South games carry more weight than most divisional matchups. For those who spent the final week of the regular season waiting for the playoffs to begin or mourning their fantasy football campaigns, the Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons and Saints were able to provide some intrigue. These teams each had something to play for, whether it be a postseason appearance or just plain pride.

Jon Hamm is not letting them off the hook, however. Hopefully, someone will step up and raise the bar next season.