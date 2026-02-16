The 2025 season was a confusing one for the Carolina Panthers. They showed signs of improvement in some games, but their consistency was completely nonexistent. Despite their struggles, the Panthers were still able to make it to the playoffs as the NFC South representative. It seemed like a swift exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams was in order.

Except, well, that didn't happen. The Panthers proved that their regular-season win over the Rams was no fluke, taking the fight to them in the Wild Card round. Despite being eliminated by LA, Carolina enters the offseason with renewed hope as their team went toe-to-toe with a top contender in the league.

Now, though, comes the most important part of a team's season. How will the Panthers build upon the momentum they generated in the postseason? Let's look at the best options for the Panthers at pick number 19 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Panthers' biggest need: pressure makers

The Panthers addressed their defense in last year's draft, taking Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in Day 2 of the 2025 Draft. The hope was that Carolina's non-existent pass rush would get a boost from the two rookies coming into the team. However, that defense still struggled to generate pressure in the regular season.

The Panthers finished the 2025 regular season with just 93 pressures. That's the second-lowest mark in the league, just above the New York Jets. No player finished with more than six sacks once again: a bad sign for any defense.

Carolina already has a few playmakers on defense. Jaycee Horn is an underrated cornerback who's great in coverage. The same goes for Mike Jackson, who led the team in passes defended with 19. It's also encouraging that even with their pass rush not being noticeable, the Panthers still fielded an average defense (327.2 yards per game, 16th in the league). That being said, adding more playmakers on the defensive line will turn their defense from average to potentially great.

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

It's no surprise, then, that most of the picks that the Panthers are projected to make are pass rushers. First up on the list is Aggies pass-rusher Cashius Howell. Howell is a solid playmaker, if not a bit undersized. He profiles right now as a situational lineman in sure-fire passing downs.

When he's on the field, though, Howell is expected to be a monster. Boasting an insane burst off the snap and elite pass rush moves, Howell will be a terror for opposing tackles in pass protection. He's a bit of a project, but the Panthers will benefit from his ability to pressure the quarterback.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Field Yates, ESPN

Another pass-rush option for the Panthers, Mesidor profiles as a quick pass-rusher who uses a diverse toolkit to get to the quarterback. His ability to get off the snap quickly to surprise tackles will help him accrue a ton of sacks. His age may be a factor for some teams, but his value as an instant contributor could entice Carolina to take him.

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

Article Continues Below

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

Moving into the interior defensive line, the Panthers already have a stud in the interior with Derrick Brooks. The defensive tackle is an unheralded piece of Carolina's defense. However, the team could benefit by adding another big body next to Brooks. Woods was a tad bit inconsistent for the Tigers last season, but his flashes of excellence have been really great.

TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Another member of the Clemson defense from 2025, Parker's main calling card is his great run defense. For a team that allowed more rushing yards than average last season, that should be a great pickup for the Panthers. His pass rush hasn't quite been as good as his run defense, but he boasts potential with his combination of speed and power.

Reuben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Reuter's mock draft for the Panthers has the team going the extra mile in the 2026 NFL Draft. In his scenario, Carolina trades up to the 11th pick to pick up one of the best pass-rushers in the class. Bain Jr is a well-rounded EDGE player who's excellent against both the run and the pass. If he realizes his potential, he can be a franchise cornerstone for a team like Carolina.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Every pick up to this point is aimed at the Panthers' pass rush, and for good reason. However, Jeremiah posits an interesting question: can Carolina's wide receiver room get even better? 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan has been excellent, and Jalen Coker has emerged as a solid second option. However, they could use another wide receiver to move Coker as a third option. Tyson would be an excellent pickup for the Panthers if they choose this route.