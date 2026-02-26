The Carolina Panthers took a massive step forward during Dave Canales' second season. Carolina only went 8-9 during the regular season, but they won the NFC South and came very close to beating Los Angeles in the playoffs. One prominent Panthers official spoke honestly about the team's starting quarterback during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan heaped praise on his franchise quarterback Bryce Young after an exciting 2025 season.

Morgan went back to the 2024 season to explain why he is so proud of Young.

“I'm proud of Bryce in general,” Morgan said on Thursday via The Pat McAfee Show. “To go through the adversity that he went through, getting benched. I remember him sitting in my office and talking to him about how like, hey, you're eventually going to be back out there. Take this in stride. Try to go out there [and] just keep working hard. He went out there, he worked hard, he put the work in. I'm just so proud of him for doing that.”

Carolina benched Young just a few weeks into the 2024 season. However, Young got his chance to get back into the starting lineup when backup Andy Dalton got in a car accident and injured his thumb.

Young took that opportunity and never looked back.

Article Continues Below

Fast forward one year and Young blossomed during his third NFL season in 2025. Young threw for 3,011 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions.

Young posted career bests in almost every statistical category and finally looked like a former first overall pick.

Now the Panthers plan to pick up Young's fifth-year option on his rookie contract. If Young has another successful season in 2026, he could be in line for a long-term contract extension.

It has been great to see Young emerge as a legitimate franchise quarterback.

Carolina should feel pressure to surround Young with even more talent this offseason to set him up for success in 2026.