Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan apologized publicly Thursday for using a racial slur during Streamer Bowl VII, a charity esports event, on Wednesday night.

During a Madden 26 matchup, McMillan, who is of Native Hawaiian descent, intercepted a pass, and immediately after the play, he was heard shouting the N-word twice, saying, “n—-, n—-, pick.” The 2025 Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year was playing alongside internet personalities YonnaJay and Tamir, who appeared visibly stunned by the comment.

“Yesterday while on live stream, I used a term I should not have,” McMillan wrote in a statement on his Instagram story. “There's no excuse for what I said – I sincerely apologize for speaking thoughtlessly and will do better.”

The Panthers declined to comment further and instead pointed to McMillan's apology.

Article Continues Below

The controversy surfaced during what had otherwise been a milestone week in McMillan's young NFL career. The rookie wide receiver, selected eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday night. McMillan won the NFL award over finalists including New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

McMillan finished the 2025 regular season with 70 receptions on 122 targets for 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns across 17 games. His yardage total led all NFL rookies and set a new Panthers rookie record. He also became the first rookie in franchise history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

As Carolina's offense has surged under Dave Canales in his second year, McMillan's influence has been undeniable. The Panthers improved from a 5–12 record in 2024 to finish 8–9 in 2025, claiming first place in the NFC South and earning their first playoff berth since 2017. Carolina's season ended in the wild-card round, as the Panthers lost 34–31 to the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 10. McMillan caught five of seven targets, gaining 81 yards in that loss.

The 22-year-old must confront a single livestream incident that now tempers his award-filled rookie season, requiring patience, care, and deliberate effort to win back the admiration of fans.