The Carolina Panthers are working to create financial flexibility this offseason by moving veteran contracts. According to reports from Joseph Person, the organization has officially granted defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson permission to explore trade options. Robinson has been a reliable presence over the last two years, recording a career-best 5.5 sacks in 2024.

However, with a crowded rotation, trading Robinson would free up $10.5 million in vital salary cap space.

If a trade partner cannot be found, the team may consider releasing him to ensure they have the necessary resources to rebuild their defensive identity for the 2026 campaign.

As reported by ESPN, fans should not be surprised if the organization pursues a more aggressive overhaul of the defense.

The front office is expected to seek out pass-rushing talent and may be prepared to offer high-value deals to attract elite players. Additional priorities include strengthening the linebacker position and finding a reliable slot cornerback.

In this context, Devin Lloyd emerges as an ideal candidate to anchor the defense.

Devin Lloyd is a premier target who could immediately address these needs.

At 27 years old, the linebacker is coming off a breakout season in Jacksonville, where he established himself as an elite all-around defender. He was the only player at his position to receive top-tier ratings in run defense, coverage, and pass rushing.

Beyond his versatility, Lloyd is known for his discipline and ability to serve as a primary communicator on defense.

His presence would provide the Panthers with a reliable leader capable of organizing the defense across various formations while delivering the physical toughness needed to stabilize the unit in the long term.