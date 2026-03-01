The Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of eyes on them during the 2026 offseason. Kansas City disappointed in 2025, only winning six games and missing the playoffs. Now they face incredible pressure to upgrade the roster with NFL free agency set to start in a few weeks.

ESPN's Dan Graziano explained who the major players could be in the running back during NFL free agency. It should be no surprise to Chiefs fans that their team made the list.

“Teams I expect to see gauge the free agent RB market include the Chiefs, Texans and Giants, among others,” Graziano wrote. “Carolina's Rico Dowdle and Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier are both free agents their respective teams would consider bringing back at the right contractual price, but I expect both to get a chance to hit free agency and see if they can get starter-level money elsewhere.”

Kansas City is set to let Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt hit free agency. That would leave them with Brashard Smith as their top running back.

Naturally, the Chiefs should at least be checking in on backs like Allgeier and Dowdle during free agency.

How the Chiefs could steal Rico Dowdle away from the Panthers during NFL free agency

Graziano also explained why Dowdle is much more likely to make it to free agency than Allgeier.

“If the Panthers lose running back Rico Dowdle in free agency, I don't think they'll rush to find an external replacement,” Graziano added. “They have Chuba Hubbard under contract, they like second-year back Trevor Etienne's promise and they're optimistic on 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks, who has played only three games in his career because of injuries. I'm told Brooks is making good progress in his rehab and was up over 21 mph on the treadmill in a recent workout. Carolina is at least hopeful that Brooks can contribute this season, though obviously, his health history will always make that a question.”

The Panthers could be tempted to part ways with Dowdle as a result. Especially if he receives a lucrative contract offer from another team like the Chiefs.

Mock drafts have also connected the Chiefs with Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. But there's no guarantee he will still be on the board at ninth overall.

Ultimately, the Chiefs might address running back both in free agency and the draft.

Either way, it will be fascinating to see which players Kansas City targets during free agency.