On Thursday night, Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan took center stage at the NFL Honors to accept the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, capping off one of the most prolific debut seasons in franchise history.

The eighth overall pick out of Arizona shattered expectations. McMillan finished the regular season with 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, setting a new Panthers rookie record for receiving yards. He beat out a crowded field of finalists, including quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, to become the second player in franchise history to take home the hardware.

As he walked onto the stage following a celebratory hug from owners David and Nicole Tepper, the man known as “T-Mac” struggled to hold back tears.

“Super blessed and humbled to receive this award,” McMillan told the crowd. “To me, the most humbling thing is I know that I could've never done this by myself. First off, I wanna thank my mom for always being there for me, she the real soldier… I hope I can inspire future generations to chase their dreams.”

🚨🚨POWERFUL🚨🚨#PANTHERS STAR TETAIROA MCMILLAN GAVE ALL GLORY TO GOD AFTER WINNING THE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD. “God has just been so amazing to me. He has blessed me with amazing opportunities. Without him, none of this would be possible.” 🙏🙏🙏

pic.twitter.com/gqiO5E9hNF — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 6, 2026

Article Continues Below

McMillan’s impact on the field was undeniable, providing Bryce Young with the massive 6-foot-5 target he desperately needed. His consistency was the engine of the Carolina offense, as he accounted for a staggering 30.7 percent of the team's total receiving yards.

While he had standout moments throughout the year, his most clutch performance came in a Week 13 win against the Los Angeles Rams, where his lone 43-yard catch served as the game-winning touchdown.

Even in the postseason, McMillan didn't blink. In the Panthers' narrow Wild Card loss to those same Rams, he grabbed five passes for 81 yards, proving the bright lights of January weren't too big for him.

With a division title in their pocket and a certified superstar in the making, the Panthers have finally found the cornerstone they’ve been searching for.