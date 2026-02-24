The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL by winning the NFC South and making the playoffs in 2025. As head coach Dave Canales tries to move the Panthers even further forward, he himself is taking a step back.

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will call plays in 2026, Canales announced at the scouting combine. Canales will now be able to take on a more overarching approach in leading the Panthers without play calling on his plate.

As for Idzik, this will be his first time calling plays throughout an entire season. He has been Carolina's offensive coordinator since 2024, a rise up from his previous role as wide receivers coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Overall, the 34-year-old has been coaching in the NFL since 2019.

Taking on a bigger role with the Panthers, Idzik will be tasked with helping quarterback Bryce Young find his No. 1 pick potential. During the 2025 season, Young completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. A step forward, but Canales and company knows Young still has room for improvement.

While Rico Dowdle's free agency future is up in the air, Carolina has been trying to surround Young with talented playmakers. With or without Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard will command a role at running back while Tetairoia McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are continuing to develop at wide receiver.

Now, Idzik will have an even greater hand in helping the Panthers' offense shine. As OC, he understands all the inner workings of how Carolina is built. Idzik must prove he can make the right decisions mid-game as well.