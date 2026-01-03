The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers have everything on the line in their rainy Week 18 matchup. While it initially looked like the home team was going to run away with the victory, Bryce Young and Tommy Tremble were quick to respond to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After a Christian Rozeboom interception gave the Panthers a short field, Young was finally able to put together a meaningful drive in the sloggy game conditions. The third-year quarterback capped off a three-play scoring drive with a short toss to a wide-open Tremble, who trotted into the end zone.

Riley Fitzgerald capped off the drive with an extra point to cut the lead to 10-7.

Bryce Young flips it to Tommy Tremble for the TD 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/6LM0TautpQ — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

Tremble started the game at tight end with Ja'Tavion Sanders out for the year. Sanders went down on Carolina's first play of Week 17 and was later diagnosed with a broken ankle.

The nonstop rain has given both teams trouble on offense. The Panthers have particularly struggled, with Young having issues getting the ball out on time and running back Rico Dowdle slipping on the wet grass.

The short touchdown drive was only the Panthers' second possession of the game. Carolina got the ball once in the opening frame and only gained 15 yards before punting it back to the Buccaneers.

Conversely, Tampa Bay scored on each of its first two drives to set up the appeal of a potential blowout. A third unanswered score likely would have put the Panthers' playoff hopes on life support, making Rozeboom's interception one of their biggest plays of the year.