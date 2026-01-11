The Carolina Panthers suffered heartbreak in the NFL Playoffs after falling 34-31 to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night.

Going into the matchup, Carolina exceeded expectations throughout the regular season. Despite finishing with an 8-9 record, it was still enough to win the NFC South Division title. They secured the fourth seed in the playoff bracket, having homefield advantage in the Wild Card Round.

The Panthers gave their fans an entertaining show, putting the Rams on their heels down the stretch. However, they couldn't come through in the clutch defensively, being unable to stop quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.

Fans came in droves to react to the events of the game, feeling heartbreak but having respect to Carolina for competing against the favorites. Here are some of their reactions.

“Proud of the team. Could’ve ended better, but the fight shown today gives us hope for the future. Canales and Bryce had a great game, and next season looks extremely promising. Evero on the other hand, ends the season to me as the worst DC of all time. He shouldn’t be back,” one fan said.

“Good fight. Coker, TMAC and Bryce are the future,” another remarked.

“Great effort tho! Definitely was closer than most believed it would be,” one commented.

“Great season. Brought the playoffs back home after a decade. Brought excitement back to the Carolina’s. Ready for the next chapter. The Carolina Panthers are a good football team,” one replied.

“Yall showed a great effort, should be proud not sure why defense just played in prevent and let them drive,” a fan said.

How Panthers played against Rams

Panthers fans can feel proud of their team for putting up a strong fight against the Rams.

Los Angeles did have the initial advantage, leading 17-14 at halftime. Carolina refused to back down, using big plays to take the lead multiple times in the second half before the Rams ended their hopes in the final minute.

Bryce Young impressed in his debut, giving promise for Carolina fans three years into his career. He completed 21 passes out of 40 attempts for 264 yards and a touchdown and an interception while adding three rushes for 24 yards and a score.

Chuba Hubbard proved himself to be effective in the red zone, having 13 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Coker exploded in the receiving game with nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. Tetairoa McMillan came next with five receptions for 81 yards, while Tommy Tremble caught three passes for 22 yards.

The Panthers will look to retool in the 2026 offseason via the upcoming draft and free agency. They will hope for better success and growth from their core players on both sides of the ball.