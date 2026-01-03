The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are both struggling to find their way early in their rain-out, all-or-nothing Week 18 matchup. Nobody has been shakier than Bryce Young, who has not been on the same page as star receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Right after cutting into the Buccaneers' lead with a short touchdown to Tommy Tremble, Young committed an egregious turnover while looking to get McMillan going. The rookie wideout won his route to the outside, but the throw was well behind him, allowing Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish to snag an easy interception.

The pass had McMillan looking around, wondering what just happened.

Young ended the first half with just 75 passing yards. McMillan has been his leading receiver, but he only has 25 receiving yards at the break. McMillan committed an early drop due to the rainy weather allowing the ball to slip through his arms.

Young's turnover gave the Buccaneers a short field right before halftime. Tampa Bay cashed in with a 36-yard field goal to take a 13-7 lead into the break.

Nobody needs to repeat the stakes, with the entire division at stake in Week 18. Mother nature, however, is not making it easy on either side, with rain visibly affecting both teams through 30 minutes.

Young and the Panthers have been particularly flustered by the rain and have only accounted for 80 yards of offense in the first half. Carolina has been a run-first team all season, but entered the locker room with just five rushing yards as a team.

