The Carolina Panthers are blossoming during their second season under head coach Dave Canales. Carolina is 8-8 heading into Week 18 with a ton on the line. The Panthers can have their first cing season, and first playoff berth, since 2017 if they beat the Buccaneers on Saturday. They could also secure their first NFC South division title since 2015 with a win.

But first, Carolina needs to bury the tape after last week's disastrous loss against the Seahawks. Panthers QB Bryce Young understands that his team needs to move on, especially ahead of a crucial final game of the regular season.

“You got to turn the page,” Young said. “We have everything in front of us. We're grateful for the circumstance and the opportunity. We'll watch film, come back and regroup. You got to turn the page, it's all about the Bucs this week.”

Saturday's matchup could be the turning of the tide in the NFC South. Tampa Bay has dominated the division over the past four seasons, coming out on top each time.

The Buccaneers have had the Panthers' number, but that isn't true in 2025. Carolina beat Tampa 23-20 in their first matchup this season. They have the chance for a rare sweep of their division rival, which should give them some extra motivation.

Below we will explore three Panthers bold predictions ahead of their huge Week 18 showdown with the Buccaneers.

Bryce Young outduels Baker Mayfield in NFC South showdown

Young has taken some big leaps forward during the 2025 season.

The third-year quarterback is having the best season of his young career this year. He has 2,745 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions headed into Week 18. Young also has a 63.2% completion percentage and 87.0 passer rating. Those are both career bests.

Young has not lit the world on fire with his performances. But he's done enough to lift the Panthers out of mediocrity.

Unfortunately, he did not look like an improved version of himself against the Seahawks in Week 17.

Young finished that game 14-of-24 for 54 passing yards with one interception. He did add nine carries for 27 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, but it was still a dreadful game.

Despite this, I think that Bryce can have a good game against the Buccaneers when his team needs him the most.

On the face of it, Baker Mayfield looks like the more talented quarterback in this game. In almost every other week, I would agree with that.

But the Panthers absolutely need a big game from Young. And I see him delivering.

I'm predicting that Young will have more passing yards and touchdowns than Mayfield in Week 18.

Carolina leans on running game against stout Tampa Bay run defense

It is no secret that the Panthers thrive on running the football.

Carolina's running game has given the team an identity and helped them close out some close games. The Panthers average 122.4 rushing yards per game, which puts them just outside the 10 best teams in the NFL. But they'll need to go beyond that average if they want to put away the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has a tough run defense unit with Vita Vea holding down the interior of their d-line.

The Buccaneers only allow an average of 104.1 rushing yards per game, which is the 7th ranked unit in the league. Both teams know that, on paper, the Panthers needs to be able to pass the ball to win this game.

But I am thinking that Carolina will lean even harder into their core identity in their most important game in years.

I'm predicting that the Panthers have at least 175 rushing yards against a tough Buccaneers defense.

If that happens, I can easily see Carolina coming away with the victory.

Panthers hold the Buccaneers to just 20 points, win NFC South division title

Carolina's defense needs to have a good game if they want to beat Tampa Bay.

The Panthers did just that a few weeks ago against the Buccaneers. They limited Tampa to just 20 points with 296 yards of total offense. Carolina did not force any turnovers and lost the time of possession battle to Tampa.

Imagine how well they could have performed if they got a little bit of help.

I believe that Carolina is poised to capitalize on any mistakes that Tampa makes in Week 18. If they get some luck, they could roll to an easy victory.

I'm predicting that the Panthers will force at least one turnover against the Buccaneers. That extra possession could help them milk some valuable time off the clock and potentially put the whole game away.

If the Panthers can hold the Buccaneers to 20 points or fewer, then I think they have a great chance to win this game.

Give me Carolina to win by at least one touchdown.