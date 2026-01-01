The Carolina Panthers will have an opportunity to claim the NFC South with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. When they take the field, the Panthers will have one of their best offensive weapons at their disposal.

Running back Rico Dowdle practiced in full on Thursday and has no injury designation entering Week 18, via David Newton of ESPN. He had been battling a toe injury, but now appears all system goes for the NFC South championship.

Dowdle has been more than a pleasant surprise for Carolina since signing a one-year contract. Over his first 16 games with the franchise, Dowdle has run for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns. He has added another 37 receptions for 277 yards and a touchdown through the air. As the Panthers try to make the playoffs, they'll be turning to Dowdle throughout the matchup.

Article Continues Below

What would make things easier on Carolina was if right guard Robert Hunt returned to action. He has been out since Week 2 after tearing his triceps. However, the Panthers have activated his practice window. He was limited on Thursday and is now questionable entering Week 18.

The franchise knows it's all hands on deck for their Buccaneers battle. If Hunt is healthy enough to play, it seems like he will make his return. Carolina will be cautious, but they know the right guard would give the offense an extra boost.

The Panthers haven't been to the playoffs in 2017, making matters even more historic. Dowdle, and potentially Hunt, will do what they can to help Carolina get over the hump.