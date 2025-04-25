As the newest addition to the Carolina Panthers, Tetairoa McMillan believes he is ready to elevate their level of play. After joining the team at the 2025 NFL Draft, McMillan claimed he is already prepared to contribute to the team immediately.

In his initial reaction to being drafted, McMillan said he is “ready to take Carolina to the next level,” according to the Queen City News. The Arizona wideout expressed excitement about the idea of playing with Bryce Young, whom he revealed pushed the team to take him with the No. 8 pick.

McMillan will immediately boost the Panthers' middling receiving corps that previously lacked depth behind Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen. Legette also joined the team as the No. 32 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, making it two consecutive years general manager Dan Morgan targeted the position in the first round.

Given the encouraging way Young ended the 2024 season, McMillan's addition gives the Panthers' offense its highest expectations since the peak of Cam Newton. The 2024 first-team All-American also opens up the running game of Chuba Hubbard, who is coming off a career year.

Panthers' remaining 2025 NFL Draft picks

Looking to add to McMillan, the Panthers have eight more picks in the final six rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Carolina will have two picks to use on Day Two: one in Round 2 and one in Round 3.

The team's second-round pick is courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams, who sent the pick to Carolina as part of the deal for the No. 39 pick in 2024. Los Angeles used that pick on defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who ended the year as a PFWA first-team All-Rookie nose tackle. The Panthers have a chance to break even on the deal with the No. 57 pick in 2025.

Although Morgan used his first-round pick on McMillan, the Panthers still have the biggest holes in their defense. They ranked in the bottom five in nearly all areas in 2024, forcing most of their free agency moves to be spent on defensive assets. Many expect the majority of Carolina's remaining draft picks to be spent on defense, potentially beginning in the second round.