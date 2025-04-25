The Carolina Panthers emphasized handing Bryce Young a weapon in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tetairoa McMillan arrived at No. 8 to the franchise. However, McMillan delivered a sneaky move with Young that helped play into the selection.

Turns out the Arizona wide receiver caught passes from Young before. Plus the NFC South franchise turned down trade offers to grab McMillan. Here's what NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed following the Thursday night pick.

“With plenty of trade options, the Panthers stick and pick: They select at No. 8 Arizona star WR Tetairoa McMillan — T-Mac. He's been quietly throwing with QB Bryce Young in LA. They two are already developing a connection,” Rapoport said.

McMillan received projections as a late round pick ahead of the draft. The Arizona standout got projected late to the Green Bay Packers at No. 23.

Panthers fans should welcome the latter news from the insider. Young got the early jump on building cohesion with the newest Panthers wideout. Before McMillan even held up the Panthers jersey.

Panthers teammates Tetairoa McMillan, Bryce Young share 1 more connection

Both “T-Mac” and “B.Y.” have one more thing in common. This pertains to Southern California — outside of their private throwing sessions.

McMillan starred at Servite High School in Anaheim. He rose to four-star status and became the state's fourth-best WR prospect by 247Sports. He landed 23 scholarship offers and even earned an invite to the prestigious Polynesian Bowl.

That means the alma mater of McMillan went against Young's school. The quarterback starred for state powerhouse Mater Dei. Both iconic Golden State programs play in the Trinity League — the one league that's produced countless of power conference and future NFL talent.

Young and McMillan never crossed paths on Friday nights, however. McMillan graduated from Servite in 2022. Young was an older prospect out of MD, graduating 2020 and signing with Alabama.

Both men bring Trinity League ties over to Charlotte. McMillan now becomes the towering new target for Young and head coach Dave Canales.