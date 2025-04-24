The Green Bay Packers must be excited for the 2025 NFL Draft. Green Bay is hosted the draft this year, which will make the experience special for whichever player the Packers pick in the first round. One NFL insider believes he knows that the Packers will do on Thursday night.

Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated made some predictions on Thursday ahead of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Breer paired the Packers with Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

“So McMillan could go fifth to the Jags, 11th to the Niners, or slip a little. In this case, a Packers team that has a lot of complementary pieces at receiver gets a potential WR1,” Breer wrote. “Corner is very much in play here, too—I’d expect Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston to be a consideration.”

Green Bay famously does not often invest a first-round pick at the wide receiver position. If they did grab McMillan in the first round, it would be a departure from their tendencies.

That said, the Packers might be tempted to scoop up one of the draft's most talented receivers towards the bottom of the first round.

McMillan is widely regarded as the best receiver in the draft when excluding the dual-threat Travis Hunter. However, he tumbled down some draft boards after his disappointing performance at his pro day.

Even so, it would be a surprise if McMillan fell out of the first round.

Tetairoa McMillan would be thrilled to be drafted by the Packers

If Green Bay does select McMillan in the first round, everyone involved will be thrilled.

McMillan explained in a recent interview that he would be pleased to land in Green Bay.

“They've shown me nothing but love. They've been showing me nothing but love throughout this whole draft process,” McMillan declared. “So if I'm fortunate enough to come over here, I know that being in the facility and being in an environment that appreciates me for who I am and my abilities on the field, I'll be super blessed to be out here for sure.”

McMillan would fill a huge need for the Packers. Green Bay has plenty of complementary receivers on the roster, including Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs. However, they do not have a dominant WR1, which McMillan could easily become.

The Packers tried to get that player in Christian Watson, but injuries have derailed his career.

It will be fascinating to see how the Packers approach the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.