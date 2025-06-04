The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 season with as much optimism as they’ve had in decades. A franchise long searching for stability may have finally found its footing. It's not only because of the headline-grabbing moves that dominated the offseason. It could also be because of the quieter, more under-the-radar players who could play pivotal roles this year. Every successful team has stars, of couse. However, it's often the hidden gems who turn good teams into great ones. For Chicago, three such players could be major difference-makers when the season kicks off.

A Transformative Offseason in Chicago

It was an ideal offseason for the Bears. The front office executed one of the most comprehensive upgrades across coaching and personnel seen league-wide. At the helm is new head coach Ben Johnson. He is one of the NFL’s brightest offensive minds, paired with respected veteran Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator. That combination alone has injected new life into Halas Hall.

Of course, the Bears didn’t stop there. They rebuilt the offensive line by trading for or signing standouts Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman. This aggressive approach freed them up to take a “best player available” approach in the draft. It yielded promising rookies like tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden III, and offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo.

Oddly, Chicago paid little attention to the running back position this offseason. Maybe that was a calculated decision. This is especially plausible given the shift toward a pass-first identity under Johnson’s system. Yes, offensive storylines have dominated much of the media narrative. That said, Allen's arrival and the existing defensive pieces position Chicago to take a major leap on that side of the ball as well. Allen's reputation for versatile, attacking defenses gives reason for excitement as the Bears aim to improve upon their 22nd ranking in Defensive DVOA from 2024.

Beyond the stars and big names, however, several Bears are quietly poised to make substantial impacts in 2025.

1. Gervon Dexter Sr

Recall that the Bears drafted Gervon Dexter Sr with the 54th overall pick in 2023. Of course, the potential was obvious. Standing 6’6 and weighing 312 pounds, Dexter brought the size and raw athleticism that defensive coordinators dream of. As is often the case with young defensive linemen, though, it took time for him to translate that physical potential into consistent NFL production.

His rookie year provided a glimpse of that learning curve. He had four sacks and 29 pressures, with most of that production coming late in the season. In fact, during the final five weeks of 2023, Dexter’s four sacks tied for the league lead among interior defensive linemen.

Dexter’s sophomore campaign in 2024 saw him take a significant leap forward. Through the first five weeks, his five sacks ranked second among interior defenders. That was behind only Dexter Lawrence of the Giants. Sure, his 15 pressures placed him inside the league's top seven. Unfortunately, a late-season foot injury slowed his surge, but the signs of growth were undeniable.

Now, he will be under Allen’s tutelage and have veteran Grady Jarrett providing daily mentorship. As such, Dexter is primed to elevate his game even further. Allen's defensive philosophy should suit Dexter’s versatility perfectly. With that, Dexter has the potential to become that type of disruptor for the Bears.

2. Jonathan Kim

Sure, kickers rarely receive offseason spotlight. However, they often determine the outcomes of close contests. For the Bears, rookie Jonathan Kim is a name to watch very closely in training camp.

Last year, veteran kicker Cairo Santos struggled, particularly on longer attempts. Santos saw three kicks blocked from 40-49 yards due to a persistently low trajectory on those attempts. Even his game-winning field goal in the season finale against the Packers barely cleared the crossbar.

Article Continues Below

Enter Kim. He is an undrafted kicker from Michigan State who delivered an exceptional college campaign in 2024. Kim nailed 90.5 percent of his field goal attempts. He also remained perfect on kicks between 40 and 49 yards — precisely where Santos faltered.

Kim has the leg strength, consistency, and calm demeanor NFL teams covet. Sure, Santos remains the incumbent. However, Kim’s clean mechanics and impressive range make him a legitimate threat to win the job outright if Santos struggles again in the preseason. In a league where special teams can swing playoff fortunes, don’t underestimate the importance of this position battle.

3. Dayo Odeyingbo

Perhaps no Bears addition flew more under the national radar this offseason than the signing of Dayo Odeyingbo. For insiders, however, the Bears’ three-year, $48 million investment could prove to be one of the most impactful moves they made.

Odeyingbo has quietly developed into one of the most disruptive — and versatile — defensive linemen in football. Last season with the Colts, he posted four sacks and 42 pressures over 439 pass-rushing snaps. That followed a breakout 2023 campaign when he registered 12 sacks and 29 pressures in just 365 snaps.

What makes Odeyingbo so dangerous is his ability to line up across multiple positions on the line. In 2024, he played primarily at both edge positions but also saw time as an interior rusher and even logged snaps at nose tackle. His rare combination of size (6’6, 286 pounds) and athleticism allows him to exploit mismatches wherever he’s deployed — a perfect fit for Dennis Allen’s ever-changing defensive fronts.

With Odeyingbo, Dexter, Montez Sweat, and Grady Jarrett rotating along the defensive front, Chicago suddenly boasts one of the NFL’s most intriguing — and versatile — defensive lines.

Hidden Gems Fueling the Bears’ 2025 Surge

The Bears’ 2025 season will likely be defined by the splashy moves made at quarterback, coaching, and along the offensive line. But it’s the emergence of hidden gems like Dexter, Kim, and Odeyingbo that may ultimately determine just how far this team can go. If all three continue their upward trajectories, Chicago could find itself not just back in playoff contention — but perhaps contending for something even bigger.