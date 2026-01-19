Sometimes, a heartbreak can signal arrival, not collapse. Maybe that's the silver lining for the Chicago Bears. That comes after they walked off the field in January stunned, not shattered. Their Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams hurt precisely because it confirmed something Bears fans haven’t been able to say in years. Chicago belongs on the playoff stage again. Now comes the harder part, though. That means turning a magical season into a sustainable window. The Bears’ 2026 NFL Draft offers a revealing look at how general manager Ryan Poles can convert heartbreak into momentum.

Season recap

The 2025 season will be remembered as the year the Bears rediscovered belief. Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, Chicago surged to an 11-6 regular-season record. They also captured the NFC North for the first time since 2018. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams was the engine. He threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns while showcasing poise beyond his years.

Chicago earned the nickname “Cardiac Bears” for good reason. They set an NFL record with seven wins when trailing in the final two minutes. They repeatedly survived moments that would have sunk past iterations of the franchise. That resilience culminated in a dramatic 31-27 Wild Card comeback win over the Green Bay Packers. That snapped a 15-year playoff drought and exorcised a generation of demons.

The run ended painfully in the Divisional Round, though. Against the Rams, Williams delivered one of the season’s defining moments. He had a 51-air-yard touchdown strike to Cole Kmet with 18 seconds remaining to force overtime. However, the magic soon ran out. A miscommunication led to a costly interception in the extra period. That set up a walk-off field goal and a 20-17 loss. Chicago finished 12-7 overall, eliminated but undeniably ahead of schedule.

Draft needs

That overtime loss clarified Chicago’s priorities. The offense, led by Williams, is ahead of the curve. The defense, though, is not.

Edge rush sits atop the list. Outside of Montez Sweat, who posted double-digit sacks, Chicago struggled to generate consistent pressure. The Bears finished 30th in total sacks. That forced the secondary to hold up far too long. An explosive EDGE presence to complement Sweat is essential.

Interior defensive line play is just as urgent. Every Bears defensive tackle graded 60.0 or lower by PFF in 2025. That's a damning indicator for a unit that struggled to stop the run in critical moments. A true anchor up front is needed to reset the line of scrimmage.

Linebacker depth and athleticism also remain concerns. Sure, the starters are under contract. However, the defense lacked a true sideline-to-sideline eraser. Safety is another looming issue. Both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker will hit free agency. Reinforcements on the back end are unavoidable.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Bears' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 25: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Chicago’s first-round selection prioritizes one thing: disruption. R Mason Thomas is not a do-it-all defender. He doesn’t need to be, though. His explosiveness off the snap is elite. His hand speed and natural leverage also make him a nightmare in obvious passing situations.

Thomas profiles best as a 3-4 outside linebacker who lives in sub-packages. He won’t anchor against the run, and coverage won’t be his calling card. That said, paired with Sweat, Thomas gives Chicago a legitimate one-two punch. They can finally tilt protections and close games late. For a team that lost its season in overtime, that matters.

Round 2, pick 57: DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

If Chicago wants to fix its run defense, Dontay Corleone is a direct answer. Corleone brings massive size, rare quickness for a nose tackle, and the ability to control centers at the point of attack.

Medical history and declining grades since his peak season will give teams pause. Still, the fit is undeniable. As a true nose tackle in a 3-4 front, Corleone would immediately improve Chicago’s interior toughness. He won’t be a pass-rush weapon, but that’s not why the Bears need him. They need someone who makes everything else work.

Round 3, pick 89: WR Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana

Yes, defense dominates the conversation. However, Chicago sneaks in an offensive value pick. Omar Cooper Jr is tailor-made for Ben Johnson’s system. He thrives after the catch, breaks tackles at an elite rate, and plays with a physical edge that shows up as a blocker.

Cooper projects as an immediate contributor in the slot. This is especially true in motion-heavy looks designed to manufacture space. He doesn’t need volume to make an impact. His skill set complements Williams’ accuracy and timing. Long term, Cooper has the upside to grow into a reliable WR2 who can keep defenses honest underneath.

Final thoughts

This mock draft won’t dominate highlight reels. Of course, it doesn’t need to anyway. Instead, this addresses why Chicago’s season ended and why it won’t have to next time. Pass rush, run defense, and physicality in the middle of the field are the currency of January football.

The Bears already have their quarterback. They have their coach. Now, they’re building the spine of a contender. If this draft unfolds anywhere close to projection, Chicago’s heartbreak won’t linger long. It’ll harden into something far more dangerous.