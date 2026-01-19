The Iceman unfortunately melted under the bright lights. Caleb Williams earned a reputation this season as one of the most clutch quarterbacks in the league. The sophomore signal-caller led the Chicago Bears to multiple close wins, often by way of a game-winning final drive. It seemed like Williams was on track to add another chapter to his insane playoff run after bringing the Bears to overtime on an insane throw.

And then, disaster struck. Williams threw an errant ball to DJ Moore in overtime, which was intercepted by the Rams. LA proceeded to drive down the field, leading to what would be the game-winning field goal and the dagger to the Bears' season.

After the game, Williams talked about what he's looking to improve in the offseason. The Bears quarterback said that he's going to address one of the major flaws of his game right now: his accuracy.

“Caleb Williams said he will work on his accuracy and footwork this offseason and then plans to do work with his teammates before the team returns for the offseason program,” Courtney Cronin posted on X. “‘ It's get with the receivers and work with them throughout the offseason so that we're on the same page. We're starting off hot for training camp OTAs and then going into next season.'”

While Williams' 4th-quarter heroics have been amazing to watch, it's been infuriating to see the Bears continually get to those comeback scenarios due to Williams. The Bears quarterback was the worst quarterback in the playoffs in terms of completion percentage at a dismal 58.1%. In his two postseason games, Williams failed to complete 55% of his passes in either game.

Improving his accuracy is a non-negotiable ask for the quarterback now. Williams got away with it this season with his 4th-quarter heroics, but that's not a sustainable way for the Bears to win. They'll need Williams to start completing the easy passes that Ben Johnson's offense requires him to make with ease to make them a true contender for years to come.