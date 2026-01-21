The Chicago Bears managed to take the Los Angeles Rams to overtime in their Divisional Round playoff matchup. However, an unfortunate interception from quarterback Caleb Williams' ended the Bears season.

On the play, Williams was targeting wide receiver DJ Moore. However, the quarterback and wide receiver were not on the same page, with Moore running a different route than Williams expected. Still, Johnson is taking all the blame for Chicago's overtime mishap, via Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune.

“If there was any sort of miscommunication, that's my problem,” Johnson said.

The interception will linger on in Bears' fans minds throughout the offseason. But there's nothing the franchise can do about it at this point. Johnson is focused on moving forward and remedying any communication issues come 2026.

Article Continues Below

There's a chance Moore isn't on the team by then, as he has been subject to plenty of trade rumors. But for he or any Bears wide receiver, their developing chemistry with Williams will remain key. The biggest goal in Johnson's first year as head coach was helping the quarterback reach his No. 1 pick potential.

He showed flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign and clearly demonstrated he is the quarterback of the future. Johnson and the Bears will continue to build around him moving forward.

But for all the things Williams must improve, his wide receivers must follow suit. The Bears will be looking to get more consistent on both sides of the ball in 2026. On offense specifically, every pass catcher must know where they should be when Williams drops back to pass.

Johnson will make sure of it.