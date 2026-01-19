The Chicago Bears pushed their Divisional Round battle against the Los Angeles Rams into a dramatic overtime following a signature moment from Caleb Williams. With the game on the line on fourth-and-4, Williams executed an incredible touchdown pass to Cole Kmet, a play that saw the quarterback scramble nearly 30 yards backward before launching a strike from the 40-yard line into the end zone.

His improbable connection, which had a completion probability of less than 18 percent, mirrored the resilient spirit the Bears displayed throughout their 11-6 NFC North-winning season under head coach Ben Johnson. Despite trailing late, Williams once again showed the playmaking flashes that have defined his sophomore campaign, sending Soldier Field into a frenzy and forcing an extra period in a classic postseason showdown.

The momentum shifted quickly in the overtime period following a critical error during a potential game-winning drive. Chris Emma reported on X that Caleb Williams addressed the interception in overtime, stating: ”Just a miscommunication between (DJ Moore) and I. Tried to flatten him off on the safety, and he kept it vertical from what I saw in the moment.”

This breakdown proved fatal as Rams safety Kam Curl intercepted the pass intended for Moore at the Los Angeles 22-yard line. The turnover ended Chicago's possession and allowed the Rams to march down the field for a game-winning 42-yard field goal, bringing a heartbreaking conclusion to the Bears' magical postseason run after they had initially won the overtime coin toss.

Statistically, the game was a defensive struggle punctuated by individual brilliance. Williams finished the night with 257 yards and two touchdowns but also recorded a career-high three interceptions, including the decisive overtime pick. While the Bears' defense held the league's top-scoring offense to just 20 points, the Chicago offense struggled to convert its 417 total yards into consistent scoring.

Despite the 20-17 loss, the season remains a significant step forward for the franchise, marked by their first division title since 2018 and numerous fourth-quarter comebacks. The focus now turns to refining the chemistry between Williams and his primary weapons to avoid the kind of miscommunications that ended their championship dreams in the closing moments of the Divisional Round.